Nishabdham, Anushka Shetty, Madhavan's thriller, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2 October
Nishabdam will feature Madhavan as a celebrity musician and Anushka Shetty as a 'mute artist.'
Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan's upcoming film Nishabdham will skip a theatrical release and instead premier directly on Amazon Prime Video on 2 October.
Amazon Prime Video India took to their official Twitter handle and revealed the release date with a clip.
Watch the clip here
Your silence will protect you.#NishabdhamOnPrime, premieres October 2 in Telugu and Tamil, with dub in Malayalam!#AnushkaShetty @ActorMadhavan @yoursanjali @actorsubbaraju #ShaliniPandey @hemantmadhukar #TGVishwaPrasad @konavenkat99 @vivekkuchibotla pic.twitter.com/pgV6fiHSvC
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 18, 2020
According to an earlier report by India Today, Nishabdham is the second mainstream Telugu film to release on the platform after Nani and Sudheer Babu's V, directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. The Tamil theatrical release agreement was recently cancelled by the producers of Nishabdham since the film will directly release on the OTT platform. Producer Kona Venkat conducted a poll on Twitter where he asked people if they were ready for the film to be released on OTT. The majority of the people had responded in the affirmative.
The Hemant Madhukar directorial is jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad. The film has music by Gopu Sunder. The film will also see Kill Bill fame Michael Madsen as a police officer conducting interrogations to solve the mystery behind a murder.
While Madhavan will be essaying the role of a celebrity musician in the film, Anushka Shetty will be essaying the role of Sakshi, a "mute artist". The last time the two worked together was for 2006's Rendu, which was also Anushka's Tamil debut. It was directed by Sundar C.
