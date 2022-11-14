Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Bigg Boss: 'Unable to sleep since my brain is feeling exhausted'
The contestant made this confession to Bigg Boss and also made other revelations about her health and other contestants.
Archana Gautam, after being evicted due to her violent streak, is back inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Sajid Khan, the MeToo accused, continues to be inside the house too. And now, Nimrit Kaur, while speaking to Bigg Boss, made a lot of revelations and confessions. She spoke about her emotional state and how she feels inside the house currently.
She said, “Yes Bigg Boss since 3 – 4 days I have not been feeling well, I am a little claustrophobic in such a way that you know I don’t know if you have understood about my nature but I am not that person who keeps things inside me. I mean to say at night I am unable to sleep because my mind is very cluttered and I can feel that my brain is feeling a little exhausted. And it’s not that I am not strong, Bigg Boss I hope this conversation is between us?”
The Bigg Boss assures her the same and asks her, “ Are you happy with the way you are representing yourself in the house/show”, and Nimrit goes on saying “I have always tried to be real and will remain like that.” When asked about the contestants she trusts inside the house, she said, “It’s Abdu and Sajid ji but mostly Abdu who has never judged me.”
Brimming with drama and entertainment, Bigg Boss 16 has created a huge buzz amongst the audience. Keeping the viewers hooked to their seats, Salman Khan’s reality show is full of ups and downs. While we witnessed an adrenaline rush in the recent episode, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is all set to keep you on your toes.
The craze around the upcoming episode has amped up after the official social media account of Colors TV dropped the promo of the upcoming episode. And guess what? For a change, this time filmmaker and Bigg Boss contestant Sajid Khan has fallen under the radar of the show host. Giving us a glimpse of the upcoming episode, the promo revealed that Salman will be pointing out Sajid’s “double standards”. Not only had this but the actor even expressed his displeasure towards Sajid for continuously changing his stands.
