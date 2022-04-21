Nimrat Kaur shares her before and after weight gain photos for role in Dasvi, pens note on body positivity

Taking to her social media handle, The Lunch Box actress shared before-and-after photos of herself showcasing her stunning body transformation

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has been winning hearts for her latest release Dasvi. In the film, the Airlift actor had gained around 15 kgs for her role to play Bimla Devi. The movie also featured actors Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

When Kaur had gained weight during the 10-month-long journey, she was ridiculed for it but now she has responded to critics in her most recent post.

Taking to her social media handle, The Lunch Box actress shared before-and-after photos of herself showcasing her stunning body transformation. One with an increased weight and the other after reducing it. She also shared a letter over body positivity and her experiences with weight gain.

In the photo, she is seen donning a floral printed jogging leggings with white sports bra. She captioned the post with a note, “Weigh on it…Swipe left for my thousand words this picture won’t speak.”

Check her post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccj6ia6MesK

“In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we ‘should’ look like, at all times - gender, age and profession no bar, I’m sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime,” Kaur wrote.

Further in the post, Kaur stressed on the importance of minding our own business when it comes to gaining and losing of weight. She also wrote about how people around her reacted to her eating habits while she was trying to put on weight.

Soon after her post went viral, Kaur received a lot of love and appreciation from celebrities and fans. Actors including Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Sophie Choudhary, Akshay Oberoi lauded her for opening up while others shared clapping and heart emojis.

Dasvi is a social comedy film that revolves around the importance of education. Kaur played Bachchan’s wife in the movie, who becomes an accidental chief minister after her husband Ganga Ram Chaudhary lands up in jail. Yami Gautam plays a cop, who incites Chaudhary to learn and pass his class 10 exams while being in jail. The film released on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 7 April this year.

