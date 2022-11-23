Star Plus’s ‘Faltu’ is currently a favourite in every single Indian household as they are enjoying the story line. The show is based on the story of an unwanted girl child who chases her dream to play cricket and proves herself to society & her family. Niharika Chouksey, who plays the role of Faltu had learned to play cricket for this show. While learning cricket, the actress had a journey of her own as she had to learn from the basics and had to train hard for cricket.

Talking about the same, she speaks about the Indian Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur on how she has inspired her for her role in FALTU. She says “ Growing up I didnt know how to play cricket but for this role, I had to understand the basics of it. And during that journey of training from the scratch, I found my inspiration in Harmanpreet Kaur. I love how she has paved her way ahead in this career and has achieved major milestones. I am inspired by her way of conduct and how fearlessly she backs her team. I love her for her fierce approach and confident persona”

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child. Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! And now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!

