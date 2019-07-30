Nicole Kidman's daughters to make film debut with voice roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2

Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban's daughters made their big television debut on the second season of the insanely popular HBO drama series Big Little Lies this year. And now Sunday Rose (11) and Faith Margaret (eight) have landed even bigger roles for the upcoming film The Angry Birds Movie 2.

The Oscar-winning actor's two youngest daughters will voice the characters in the upcoming animated sequel, reported Fox News.

Kidman's two children are set to lend their voices to two colourful baby hatchlings. They can be briefly heard in the movie's latest trailer, where Sunday voices a small yellow chick, while Faith's character appears to be a similar-sized purple baby bird.

The movie is a sequel to 2016's hit The Angry Birds Movie, which was adapted from the popular mobile game of the same name.

Although both Sunday and Faith are new to the silver screen, the pair have had their share of the spotlight when they made brief cameos alongside their mother in the latest season of HBO's Big Little Lies. The duo was listed as "school children" in the show's credits.

In an appearance on the TV show Good Morning America back in June, Kidman discussed her daughters' new foray into acting, adding that spending time with her children at work was a "wonderful" experience.

"There's something wonderful about bringing your children to work and them seeing what you do and them being a part of it," the actor said at that time.

Additionally, Kidman also told Vanity Fair that her daughters have both taken an interest in the arts, with Faith picking up the violin, and Sunday expressing an interest in acting, as well as learning piano. However, Kidman insists her children's interests are not because of her influence.

"You can't really get kids into anything, I've realized. You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor, if anything they tried to deter me," she told the magazine.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will hit the theatres on 16 August, with Sunday and Faith starring alongside other voice actors Jason Sudeikis, Awkwafina, Peter Dinklage, Nicki Minaj, and more.

