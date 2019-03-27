You are here:

The Angry Birds Movie 2 trailer: Pigs and birds unite against a new, common foe in upcoming sequel

The makers of The Angry Birds Movie 2 released the official international trailer for the film, based on the popular mobile game by Finnish video game developer Rovio Entertainment.

The trailer sees Leonard (Bill Hader) pay a visit to Red (Jason Sudeikis), who is very surprised and hostile. Leonard suggests they end their animosity and join forces against Zeta (Leslie Jones), a purple-feathered bird, who plans to attack their homes. "We discovered that there's a third island! And they're plotting to destroy us all," he tells Red.

So, the angry flightless birds, including Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with the pigs, Leonard and his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), Garry (Sterling K Brown). Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj, Brooklynn Prince and Eugenio Derbez are also part of the voice cast.

The follow-up to the 2016 film is directed by Thurop Van Orman (Adventure Time) and John Rice (Rick and Morty). John Cohen is producing. The screenplay has been written by Peter Ackerman.

The makers are yet to announced a release date for The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 20:00:40 IST