Nicole Kidman to executive produce, star in project based on Liane Moriarty’s novel Nine Perfect Strangers

Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories have closed a preemptive deal for TV/film rights to Liane Moriarty’s upcoming novel Nine Perfect Strangers, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress is also set to star as well as executive produce Nine Perfect Strangers. The Emmy winning HBO series Big Little Lies, also penned by Liane Moriarty and starring Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, was executive-produced by Nicole Kidman, Per Saari and Papandrea.

Liane Moriarty, who is a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author, told The Hollywood Reporter that she was thrilled to work with Nicole, Per and Bruna. "They are such talented, passionate people and I have no doubt that whatever they do with my Nine Perfect Strangers, it will be brilliant. I’m honored by their faith in this book — even before I’d written ‘the end’ they believed in it, and I just feel very lucky to have had them come into my life.” she said.

Nine Perfect Strangers revolves around a remote health resort where a group of people are gathered for a reboot on life and will be releasing on 6 November. The protagonist, Frances Welty will be played by Kidman who will essay the role of a former best-selling romantic novelist mending a broken heart.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 11:52 AM