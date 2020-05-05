Nicole Kidman to executive produce adaptation of Kimberly McCreight's novel A Good Marriage for Amazon Prime

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is set to serve as executive producer on the series adaption of American author Kimberly McCreight's novel A Good Marriage.

The series is currently in the works at Amazon, reported Variety.

Kidman will executive produce along with Per Saari under her Blossom Films banner. David Farr, who previously created Amazon's series adaptation of Hanna, is attached to write the adaptation.

The novel focuses on young lawyer Lizzie, who gets a call for help from an old friend, Zach, accused of murdering his wife.

Zach is the chief suspect in his wife, Amanda's, murder but there's no way he could be guilty. The more Lizzie gets into the fancy world of Brooklyn's Park Slope, the more she realises that things don't add up. Zach doesn't know the most basic details of his wife's past, and Amanda's friends barely know he exists.

"As she tries to find the truth, Lizzie is forced to face the dark secrets of her own marriage," the synopsis read.

The project falls under Blossom Films' first-look deal at Amazon.

Variety notes that McCreight's other novels Reconstructing Amelia is being developed into a series at HBO, while a film adaptation of The Outliers is in the pipeline at Lionsgate.

Kidman was last seen in 2019's The Goldfinch and Bombshell. She also played the role of Celeste Wright in HBO's series Big Little Lies.

She is also starring and executive producing HBO series The Undoing based on Jean Hanff Korelitz You Should Have Known. Kidman is also part of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's Nine Perfect Strangers series adaptation at Hulu.

The Australian actor is developing an adaptation of Janelle Brown's Pretty Things, to be helmed by Reed Morano, as well as Janice Lee's The Expatriates with Lulu Wang (of The Farewell) at the helm.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 05, 2020 12:30:18 IST