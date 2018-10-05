Nicolas Cage reportedly accused of abuse at film fest by former girlfriend; actor calls allegation 'absurd'

Nicolas Cage has reportedly been accused of abusing a former girlfriend during a recent film festival in Vienna. However, as per The Wrap, the actor has "categorically denied" that allegations stating that they are "absurd"

As per several reports, Vicky Park had alleged that was “severely intoxicated” when he had abused her during the Slash Film Festival on 20 September. She said that she was aware of Cage's alcohol addiction, depression and mental illness.

Apart from this, Park had also sought for a restraining order against Cage's estranged wife Alice Kim. Vickie Park, who claimed to be dating Cage intermittently since June 2017, alleged that Kim has been stalking her and harassing her on social media, which limited her from stepping outside her home.

Cage and Kim were married from 2004 to 2016 and are parents to their 13-year-old son.

According to The Blast, Park's request for the restraining order has been denied by the judge presiding over the case until the matter is heard in court later this month.

Cage's upcoming projects include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse where he lends his voice to the character of Spider-Man Noir, the second instalment to The Croods and Running With The Devil.

