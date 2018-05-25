You are here:

Nicki Minaj pushes release of her fourth album Queen to 10 August, says 'it's the better choice'

FP Staff

May,25 2018 19:33:55 IST

After announcing the release date of her upcoming album Queen at the Met Gala 2018, Nicki Minaj has now pushed it to 10 August, 2018. The album was initially slated to release on 15 June. However, the American rapper's label reportedly suggested the idea of releasing it almost a month later.

Nicki Minaj. Image from Twitter/@ThePopHub

In an Instagram live, Minaj explained the situation: "I love my label, but I’m happy that I’ve always been blessed to have the freedom and the creativity to do what I want when I want how I want it. The rapper followed it up by saying, "Trust me, it's the better choice."

This will be Minaj's first album since Pinkprint, her third studio album which she released in 2014. Lately, she has been mainly focussing on collaborations with artists such as Drake, Cardi B, Migos and Lil Wayne. Recently, she shared videos of two new tracks, 'Chun Li' and 'Barbie Tingz'. 

Minaj also hinted at a new single that she is planning to drop before the whole album comes out, also expressing her wish to start a countdown for the same track.

