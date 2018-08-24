Nicki Minaj accuses Travis Scott's manager of running a smear campaign against her tour

Nicki Minaj, through her Beats 1 radio show, has accused Travis Scott's co-manager, Irving Azoff, of running a smear campaign against her tour, reports Variety. She added that Azoff had contacted people in the media to spread negative rumours about the tour.

Minaj's tour which also featured Future, was postponed this week owing to production problems. The tour is to now begin on 21 February in Germany. The accusations essentially means that Minaj is openly claiming the fact that Azoff has tried to jeopardise the tour.

However, on 22 August, Minaj posted on Instagram that the news about a cancellation of the tour was merely a rumour and the tour was rescheduled owing to her lack of time for rehearsals.

The report adds that Irving Azoff's representative declined to comment on the matter.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 17:51 PM