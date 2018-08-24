Nicki Minaj accuses Travis Scott's manager of running a smear campaign against her tour
Nicki Minaj, through her Beats 1 radio show, has accused Travis Scott's co-manager, Irving Azoff, of running a smear campaign against her tour, reports Variety. She added that Azoff had contacted people in the media to spread negative rumours about the tour.
Minaj's tour which also featured Future, was postponed this week owing to production problems. The tour is to now begin on 21 February in Germany. The accusations essentially means that Minaj is openly claiming the fact that Azoff has tried to jeopardise the tour.
However, on 22 August, Minaj posted on Instagram that the news about a cancellation of the tour was merely a rumour and the tour was rescheduled owing to her lack of time for rehearsals.
You are now in the running for #CockSuckaOfTheDay award on #QueenRadio this Thursday. Barbz get me the name of this writer then hit them & tell them this is one black woman they will not bully into a corner by FRAUDULENT SHAMING TACTICS. So to clarify; because I realize common sense is far from common... I haven’t CANCELLED anything. I reversed the order of the US & EUROPEAN LEGS of my tour. This is for obvious reasons to anyone with a brain. My album was originally going to drop in June which would’ve given me 3 months of tour rehearsal. However, I was still writing & recording up to last week. We are all grown right? We can all do math right? Or will they just pretend to not have basic sense so that they can board the Nicki Hate train & get some clicks? I can’t rehearse 4 WEEKS for a tour I originally planned on rehearsing 3 months for. I give my fans QUALITY. I write & co produce my own music. Therefore, I can’t rehearse while I’m WRITING & RECORDING my album. My true fans understand & know that I will deliver an extraordinary US TOUR which begins in MAY just like I delivered an extraordinary album entitled #Queen. My European fans get the SAME EXACT DATES they’ve always had. Australian fans SAME EXACT DATES they had. Cancelled what? Where? The narrative they are trying to create is disgusting. But I must say, I’m enjoying this. I love bringing some excitement to this shit. I love having the balls others only dream about. Wait, who’s been dreaming about balls? 🙈 There’s another publication I’m giving CSOTD award to. I won’t tell you who. It’s a surprise 😜 Shout out to my fans around the world. I love you guys so much for holding me down. I’m working on a M&G experience for the tour & will update you ASAP.
The report adds that Irving Azoff's representative declined to comment on the matter.
