Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with a Mercedes-Maybach, reportedly worth Rs 2.25 crore

Nick Jonas gifted his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a black Mercedes-Maybach worth Rs 2.25 crore to celebrate the Jonas Brothers' hit single Sucker claiming the no 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated 16 March. Their single has become the recently reunited boy band’s first-ever Billboard topper.

Priyanka took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a two-photo set of the couple posing in front of her new luxury car, with champagne glasses in their hands.

On the work front, Priyanka, who was last seen in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic has wrapped up her shoot for The Sky is Pink. The biopic is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. The actress is also co-producing the film under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures along with Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Productions.

The Sky is Pink is slated to release on 11 October.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 13:09:02 IST