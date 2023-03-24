Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are no doubt an ‘ideal couple’ as they look perfect together and totally in love with each other. While it has been four years since they got married, Priyanka and Nick have been dishing out solid relationship goals for all, and fans completely adore them. Speaking of which, there are several moments when the two let their emotions show and express their love for each other, especially through social media. One such instance came around recently when Nick Jonas took to social media and shared an adorable video with her wife-actor Priyanka Chopra as the two featured in their animated versions.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the singer posted a video along with his wife and added a “#love” caption to it. As the video plays, Nick can be seen resting on a couch while Priyanka sits beside him. The filter added to the video shows the two of them exhibiting their inner ‘Disney’ selves. Nick also added Stephen Sanchez’s ‘Until I Found You’ as the background music to the cute and mushy video.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Reacting to the same, social media users showered love on the couple. Singer Stephen Sanchez also commented on the video and wrote, “Awrrrr my song! Y’all are too cute!”

A fan wrote, “Hahaha so cute, She looks like princess vanellope from Disney”, while another one wrote, “Make them main characters in a Disney love story movie now.”

Priyanka who couldn’t help adoring the video reshared it on her IG story with a heart emoji.

On the work front

While Nick Jonas recently took part in a series of concerts by the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline including Citadel and Love Again. Citadel which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video next month will be followed by James C Strouse’s Love Again.

Besides that, the actress also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.