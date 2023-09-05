Nick Jonas serenading Priyanka Chopra on Jonas Brothers' Austin tour is pure relationship goals

In an adorable turn of events at the recently-held The Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, star couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming moment together. The duo, known to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders through thick and thin, indulged in an impressive reciprocity of admiration. Nick sang for the Citadel star as she danced to the beat standing close to the stage. The viral clip from the concert night has gained traction online.

Later, Priyanka Chopra also posted dreamy photos of herself and Nick from the event.

A fan shared the clip from the event on Instagram, with the caption, “Nick serenading Priyanka tonight in Austin.”

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Several users commented on the post:

One user wrote, “Their love for each other is lovely.”

“So sweet,” said another user.

“Nick never forgets to show his deepest love every time Priyanka attends the Jonas Brothers’ concert,” remarked a user.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra’s outfit

The actress was dressed in an ice-blue mini dress for the occasion. The elegant linen dress featured a V neckline with a wrapover silhouette. It also featured full-length puffed sleeves with closed cuffs, a long tie-up on the front that had a short hem length, and a body-con fit right to her curves.

The 41-year-old actress followed impeccable fashion sense, matching the cute outfit with a diamond chain-link choker, heart-shaped earrings, hoop ear cuffs, shimmering ear studs, a matching bracelet, and metallic high heels. An appealing centre-parted messy low bun completed her concert look.

On her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared three pictures from the Austin concert. While the first picture was a solo image of hers, the second picture was a selfie with Nick. She captioned the picture, “See you soon, Austin, Texas” followed by a third solo picture featuring Nick looking out of an aircraft window. Priyanka captioned the picture “Dreamy”.

Concertgoers and fans took to social media to share their experiences. One such fan wrote, “Priyanka tonight at the concert in Austin Texas. Vía @faithdurr “Priyanka was so pleasant! Looking and dancing with us, we love.”

Professional commitments

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel with Richard Madden. The actress recently announced her next project as Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, directed by Farhan Akhtar in her bag.

Following their concert in Austin on 3 September, The Jonas Brothers, including Nick and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, are scheduled for their concert tomorrow, 6 September in Phoenix, Arizona.