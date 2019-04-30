Nick Jonas says returning to Met Gala 2019 will be 'a full circle moment' for him and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas believes this year's Met Gala event is going to be something of a ‘full circle’ moment for him and Priyanka Chopra.

In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, the young singer-turned-actor opened up about looking forward to serve as a co-chair at this year's Met Gala, with wife Priyanka Chopra. “It’s pretty cool. I hope I get a clipboard with all the names to make sure everybody's on the list," he joked. "I don't actually know what my responsibilities are, but I'm really thrilled they asked us to do that," he further added.

The couple, made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2017 Met Gala. They will now return for the most glamorous and star-studded event of the year as a married couple.

Jonas also has a plan ready for his upcoming appearance on the carpet. He said he is very excited for the fun night, but believes his wife Priyanka will set the tone and he’ll just be there to support her. The singer added that this year he plans to keep it simple and let his wife shine.

The 'Sucker' singer recently wore a tan suit to the premiere of his new animated family comedy, titled UglyDolls, scheduled to release on 3 May.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 11:43:47 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.