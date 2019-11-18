Nicholas Cage in negotiations to portray himself in meta drama The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage is in talks to play himself in meta drama The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Tom Gormican is directing the Lionsgate project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gormican has also co-written the script with Kevin Etten.

If the deals close, he would star as actor Nicolas Cage. In the film, his character is desperate to get a role in a new Quentin Tarantino movie while also dealing with a strained relationship with his teenage daughter. He also occasionally talks to an egotistical 1990s version of himself who rides him for making too many crappy movies and for not being a star anymore.

The character is also under a lot of debt and finds himself forced to make an appearance at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire who happens to be a fan of the actor''s work and hopes to show him a script on which he has been working.

The film will pay tributes to Cage's works such as Leaving Las Vegas, Face/Off and Gone in 60 Seconds. Cage will produce the project via his Saturn Films banner, alongside Mike Nilon and Kevin Turen.

In 2018, Cage had said that he only plans to continue as an actor for three or four more years after which he intends to focus on direction. "In terms of producing and directing, yes, I'm getting back in production. Right now, I’m primarily a film performer and I’m gonna continue doing that for three or four more years, and I’d like to focus more on directing," he had told DailyMail.

