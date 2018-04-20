Nicolas Cage announces he will retire from acting in three or four years; says would focus more on direction

The Ghost Rider actor Nicolas Cage, at a recent media interaction in Puerto Rico, said that he will work for three or four years more. Post that, he wants to focus on his career as a director and producer.

Daily Mill quotes the actor as saying, "In terms of producing and directing, yes, I'm getting back in production. Right now, I’m primarily a film performer and I’m gonna continue doing that for three or four more years, and I’d like to focus more on directing."

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actor added said that direction is something that he is looking forward to down the road. He would be continuing to do what he is doing, for the time being, at least for the next three or four years. The actor also said that he has multiple reasons for wanting to work. He also confessed that he gets self-destructive whenever he is away from work for a long period of time.

Though he has set up him own production company, Saturn Films, there is not much work seen churned out of it. His home production had James Franco in their 2002 project titled Sonny.

His stint as an actor in films like The Wicker Man, Vampire’s Kiss, Ghost Rider: Spirits of Vengeance and Drive Angry has made him one of the bests in the industry. His revelation about quitting acting would definitely leave many of his fans sad and disappointed.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 12:49 PM