NGK teaser: Suriya plunges into politics in Selvaraghavan's upcoming Tamil entertainer

The teaser of actor Suriya's much-awaited film NGK was released on Valentine's Day. 2019. Fans of the actor went into a tizzy after catching a glimpse of the actor in the short video. The excitement around the film has grown consistently due to the success of the actor's last film, Thaana Serntha Kootam.

The teaser introduces Suriya as an aspiring politician named Nandha Gopalan Kumaran, who wants to cleanse the system of corruption. Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet also make an appearance in the clip but it's Suriya who is the real star. The film is expected to be a political entertainer with ample song and dance sequences, a glimpse of which is shown in the teaser as well.

The makers had initially planned to release the film on Valentine's Day at 6 pm. However, a poor-quality version of the clip, most probably shot in a movie theatre, made its way online. The teaser was then officially released on social media.

Director Selvaraghavan's films are known to have pure Tamil names, as reported earlier, hence the title NGK comes as a total surprise for his fans. The film was earlier supposed to release on Diwali, but had to be delayed due to the director's surgery.

Watch the teaser here:

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:44:34 IST