NFAI to screen Girish Karnad's Ondanondu Kaladalli, Kanooru Heggadithi as tribute to veteran actor

FP Staff

Jun 12, 2019 09:21:31 IST

National Film Archive of India will be paying homage to veteran playwright and actor Girish Karnad, who passed away on Monday.

The NFAI will be honouring the theatre stalwart by screening some of his acclaimed films Ondanondu Kaladalli, Kanooru Heggadithi, Kaadu and Jabbar Patel's Umbartha starring Karnad.

NFAI to screen Girish Karnads Ondanondu Kaladalli, Kanooru Heggadithi as tribute to veteran actor

Girish Karnad. Image from Twitter/@BagriFoundation

Kannada film Ondanondu Kaladalli was screened Tuesday at National Film Archive of India in Pune, a statement from NFAI read.

Kanooru Heggadithi and Kaadu, both Kannada language films, will be showcased on 12 and 13 June, respectively.

Marathi film Umbartha will close the retrospective on Saturday.

NFAI, among many others, took to Twitter to condole the late actor.

They also shared a rare still from his social drama, Manthan

Karnad, who left his indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema spanning five decades, died at the age of 81 at his residence in Bengaluru after prolonged illness.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 09:21:31 IST

