You are here:

NFAI to screen Girish Karnad's Ondanondu Kaladalli, Kanooru Heggadithi as tribute to veteran actor

National Film Archive of India will be paying homage to veteran playwright and actor Girish Karnad, who passed away on Monday.

The NFAI will be honouring the theatre stalwart by screening some of his acclaimed films Ondanondu Kaladalli, Kanooru Heggadithi, Kaadu and Jabbar Patel's Umbartha starring Karnad.

Kannada film Ondanondu Kaladalli was screened Tuesday at National Film Archive of India in Pune, a statement from NFAI read.

Kanooru Heggadithi and Kaadu, both Kannada language films, will be showcased on 12 and 13 June, respectively.

Marathi film Umbartha will close the retrospective on Saturday.

NFAI, among many others, took to Twitter to condole the late actor.

We are deeply saddened by the demise of multifaceted personality, an acclaimed playwright, filmmaker and actor #GirishKarnad. His films are acknowledged for bringing ruralism, history and mythical pathos with contemporary themes. #RIP pic.twitter.com/puM6lieCUQ — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) June 10, 2019

They also shared a rare still from his social drama, Manthan.

#MondayMemories: Revisit Shyam Benegal’s social drama based on the ‘White Revolution of India’, #Manthan (1976). A frame from the film featuring Naseeruddin Shah and #GirishKarnad. pic.twitter.com/35obF3KSg0 — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) June 10, 2019

Karnad, who left his indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema spanning five decades, died at the age of 81 at his residence in Bengaluru after prolonged illness.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 09:21:31 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.