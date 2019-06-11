Girish Karnad cremated in Bengaluru without rituals as per veteran playwright's last wishes

Girish Karnad's last wishes were respected and his funeral was a quiet affair, reports The News Minute. There were no floral processions or visits by VIPs, adds the report.

After the sudden demise of the Kannada veteran playwright and actor, the country mourned his loss. Karnad breathed his last in his Bengaluru residence after what is believed to be a case of multiple organ failure.

"After a discussion with his son, it was made clear to us that his last wish was to not have any floral procession, VVIPs or visits of any dignitaries. Hence, it will be a simple affair and we will be leaving for the crematorium in Frazer Town at 1 pm, and his cremation will be at 2 pm," said Devaraja D, DCP, Bengaluru Central.

As per Indo Asian News Service, Karnad's mortal remains were cremated without much fanfare, in the presence of close friends and relatives. No rituals or customs were conducted either. Karnad's body was taken to the Kalapalli electric crematorium in Bengaluru's eastern suburbs with his friends and family following him in a convoy without any police protection.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced a holiday yesterday, declaring government offices, schools and colleges remain shut as a mark of respect towards the veteran actor's demise.

A pioneer of Kannada literature, Karnad was credited for iconic plays like Yayati, Tughlaq, Hayavadana and Nagamandala. His contribution to Kannada and Hindi films has also been significant.

Karnad is survived by his wife Saraswathy Ganapathy, his son Raghu Amay and daughter Shalmali Radha.

