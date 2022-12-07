Newest mother in Tinsel Town Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in a comfy all-black look as she gets clicked at a yoga studio

Remember how Katrina Kaif, during one of her interviews, lauded her gym partner and actress Alia Bhatt, for not keeping her fitness regime on the backseat, despite being pregnant? Well, it seems that Katrina was not at all bragging, as the new mother in the tinsel town is back to the grind after welcoming her first child with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha. After being blessed with her baby girl, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was spotted outside celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani’s studio in Mumbai. Serving fans with Wednesday Workout motivation in a comfy all-black look, Alia was seen flaunting her post-pregnancy and workout glow. For those who don’t know, this marked Alia’s second outing after delivering her daughter. She was spotted attending her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday bash with her mother.

Now early on Wednesday, the actress visited her yoga trainer for a refreshing yoga session. Several videos and pictures of Alia exiting the yoga studio are making rounds on the internet. A video shared by paparazzo Varinder Chawla shows the actress going towards her car as she came out of Anshuka’s yoga studio. While sharing the video, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, “Alia Bhatt clicked post her yoga sesh as she is all smiles and glow.” The now-viral video opens by showing Alia coming out of the main entrance of the studio and quickly moving towards her car. Being the sweetest that she is, the actress was seen greeting all the paps stationed outside the gate. The actress was seen sporting the best athleisure fit. Prioritising her comfort, the actress clad in a Black V-neck top, atop a matching pair of tights. Alia completed her look with a black sweatshirt, and lime yellow sliders and tied her tresses in a messy bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



Alia has never shied away from inspiring others to embark on their fitness journey. Time and again the actress has been heard crediting yoga to be the secret behind her envious physique. Recently, the actress left her fans stunned with her instant physical transformation after giving birth to her daughter. Several fans took to the comments section of the post of her last outing to point out the same. Many even claimed that it doesn’t even feel like she has given birth to a baby a month back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is gearing up for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, wherein the actress will be seen sharing the screen space with biggies like Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Matthias Schweighöfer. Other than this the actress will be once again seen sharing the screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from this Ali will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.