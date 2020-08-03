New York Indian Film Festival 2020: Nivin Pauly wins Best Actor for Geetu Mohandas' film Moothon
New York Indian Film Festival ran virtually from 24 July to 2 August due to the coronavirus outbreak
Nivin Pauly has won the Best Actor award for Moothon at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). While Sanjana Dipu won Best Child Actor for her role in the movie, Moothon also won an award under the Best Film category, reports The News Minute.
Check out the winner's list here
Congratulations to the #NYIFF2020 #AwardWinners at the 20th New York Indian Film Festival: 2020 Virtual Edition powered by @MovieSaints #BestActress #GarggiAnanthan #RunKalyani#BestActor @NivinOfficial #BestDirector @achalchitra #gamakghar #BestFilm #Moothon @geetumohandas pic.twitter.com/D0CmIPMAO1
— New York Indian Film Festival (@nyindianff) August 2, 2020
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Moothon follows a precocious young boy, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he decides to undertake a journey to find his long-lost elder brother.
The film has been scripted by Mohandas and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who aided in penning its Hindi dialogues. Nivin Pauly features in the lead, with Sobhita Dhulipala, Roshan Mattew, Shashank Arora, Harish Khanna, and Omkaar in supporting roles.
Meanwhile, actor Garggi Ananthan won Best Actress honour for her lead role in Run Kalyani. Geetha J’s Malayalam film is cantered around the protagonist Kalyani, a young woman who works as a cook while also taking care of her ailing aunt.
Achal Mishra won the Best Director Award for his film Gamak Ghar. Tailing Pond, a 2019 documentary directed by Saurav Vishnu won Best Documentary at the festival.
NYIFF, which ran virtually from 24 July to 2 August, screened feature and non-feature projects in various Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Ladakhi, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali and Tamil. The festival, usually held around April-May every year in Manhattan, was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
