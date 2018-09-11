New York Fashion Week 2018 : Designers Pyer Moss, Claudia Li champion inclusiveness and diversity

The New York Fashion Week, which kicked off on 6 September, is touted as one of the grandest celebration of haute couture, art and creativity. From showcasing revolutionary ideas to promoting body positivity, here is a look at some of the most remarkable moments from the show, which runs till 14 September.

Inclusivity and body positivity at New York Fashion Week:

With the fashion industry being constantly under scrutiny for falling behind in its aim at diversity, more designers are coming to the fore championing inclusion. Claudia Li, in her show, had an entire cast comprising of Asian individuals. She took to Instagram to note, “I’m glad our culture is finally having a conversation about how Asian identity is represented and portrayed, and I see this season’s show as my personal contribution to it.”

Meanwhile, designers such as Christian Siriano, Becca McCharen-Tran of Chromat, and Prabal Gurung continued to push the envelope to represent women of all sizes with their collections. This was bolstered by a partnership between the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Dia & Co., a plus-size retailer.

The #TeeUpChange campaign featured T-shirts, raising funds for size-inclusive fashion education for emerging designers. From breast cancer survivors showing their scars to models wearing hijabs, they triumphantly walked the ramp.

Pyer Moss honors Black Lives Matter at NYFW show:

Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond brought his unapologetically black set to Brooklyn's Weeksville, one of the USA'S first free black communities. Jean-Raymond, a native of the neighborhood, presented his Spring 2019 collection at the Weeksville Heritage Center, an institution dedicated to preserving the community's African-American culture.

Ralph Lauren's 50th anniversary:

The 50th anniversary of the luxury brand Ralph Lauren was celebrated with a mammoth show that featured over 100 looks and models ranging from children to septuagenarians. Bruce Springsteen closed Ralph Lauren’s NYFW party.

A Tribute to Kate Spade:

Three months after the death of Kate Spade, the brand’s fashion show paid a tribute to the late designer. Each guest’s seat had a card with the words, “She left a little sparkle everywhere she went". The theme of sparkles was maintained throughout the show, from the runway to the nails of the models. It was attended by the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Elizabeth Olsen and Kate Bosworth.

Celebrities at the New York Fashion Week:

A host of celebrities were present at the New York Fashion Week, including Priyanka Chopra and Padma Lakshmi. Whereas Priyanka Chopra attended the Longchamp show wearing a long-sleeved printed maxi dress, Padma Lakshmi was spotted at the Cushnie show in a black dress. Gigi and Bella Hadid, Blake Lively and Whoopi Goldberg also attended the event.

Cardi B, Nicki Minaj scuffle at New York Fashion Week party

Hip hop artistes Cardi B and Nicki Minaj almost got into a brawl at Harper Bazaar's New York Fashion Week party on 7 September. Photos and videos of the incident have been making the rounds on social media.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 12:58 PM