Marvel dropped the trailer of Spider-Man : No Way Home, a day after fighting the allegedly online leak.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The official trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here, following a Sunday night leak on social media.

The official synopsis from Marvel: “For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The Morning Show Season 2

Apple TV has released the trailer of The Morning Show season 2, the award-winning drama dwelling into the power dynamics of a workplace.

Season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Resse Witherspoon) actions to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded returning cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, The Morning Show season 2 makes its return on 17 September on Apple TV+.

Maestro

On Tuesday, Disney+Hotstar released the trailer of Maestro, the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun.

The original Hindi film, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, saw Ayushmann Khurrana as a piano player, pretending to be visually impaired, caught up in a chase after he witnesses the murder of a former film actor. The film also starred Tabu and Radhika Apte.

In the Telugu remake, Nithiin takes over from Khurrana, and Tamannaah will be stepping into the shoes of Tabu. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to play Radhika Apte’s role from the original.

Maestro is directed by Melapaka Gandhi and is produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banner Sreshth Movies.

Bhoot Police

Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as ghostbusters, who didn't really believe in ghosts until one day, they actually encountered a spooky spirit. The trailer starts with Khan and Kapoor performing a fake exorcism to defraud people. While Saif thinks ghosts only exist in stories, Kapoor believes that there's a chance they might be real. However, their lives turn upside down when Yami Gautam tells them about an evil spirit living in a small town in the mountains. Later in the trailer, the trio are joined by Jacqueline Fernandez and they embark on a spooky yet hilarious journey to ward off the ghost.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 17 September.

Ankahi Kahaniya

Ankahi Kahaniya is an anthology chronicling “three unheard and untold tales of love”, directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary. It stars an ensemble of Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara, Ankahi Kahaniya will release on Netflix on 17 September.