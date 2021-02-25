New Spider-Man movie titled No Way Home, reveal Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon

Marvel revealed the official title of the new Spider Man movie a day after Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Balatan teased mock titles of their film

The name for Spider-Man's next big on-screen adventure has finally been revealed by stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The young trio revealed the name — Spider-Man: No Way Home — through a hilarious new video posted on social media accounts.

Marvel Entertainment shared the clip on Instagram alongside the caption, "#SpiderManNoWayHome, only in movie theatres this Christmas."

See the post

In the clip, Holland can be seen coming out of Jon Watts’s room looking somewhat exasperated as he reveals that they have been given a fake name again. As Holland questions why Watts keeps on giving them false names, Batalon says that it is Holland's habit to spoil things, while Zendaya agrees. As the trio moves away from the room, the camera zooms in on to a whiteboard with the name highlighted in the centre.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: No Way Home also features Benedict Cumberbatch as Marvel's Doctor Strange. The film is rumoured to delve into the multiverse and will unite separate generations of Spider-Man films. The film will see appearances from Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 as well as Jamie Foxx, essaying Electro, the villain he portrayed in Andrew Garfield's 2014 The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The next instalment is scheduled for release on 17 December with Jon Watts back in the director's chair.

The revelation comes close at the back of Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya revealing the first look from the film, along with a few unofficial titles. Names like Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker and Spider-Man: Home Slice were shared by Holland, Batalon and Zendaya respectively.