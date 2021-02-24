Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon drop first looks from Spider-Man 3, tease mock titles of Marvel film

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon shared one fake title card each that read — Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home Slice and Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker, respectively.

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya revealed the first look of the upcoming movie, along with a few unofficial movie titles.

The spider-man trio shared different glimpses of the Spider-Man: Homecoming third part on Tuesday. In a still shared by Holland, Peter Parker, Ned and M.J. can be seen together, standing in a sort of abandoned establishment. While the teaser shared by Holland shows all three characters slightly worried while they stare at something.

Batalon shared a second image of the trio that shows all three characters at the base of the staircase, looking slightly surprised and fearful.

Another image shared by Zendaya shows Peter Parker and M.J. looking over Ned's laptop, where Ned looks rather concerned.

Apart from sharing their own stills, each cast member teased different title cards showing the previous film titles. The one shared by Holland reads Spider-Man: Phone Home, while the one shared by Batalon reads Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker and Zendaya shared a title card too that reads Spider-Man: Home Slice.

Check out all the stills here

These different title cards got fans on social media all confused, who later figured out that the stars were just trolling them. The upcoming Spider-Man remains title-less for now but will see familiar characters, barring Benedict Cumberbatch, who will appear in the movie playing the character of Doctor Strange.

The upcoming Spider-Man movie is scheduled for release on 5 November.