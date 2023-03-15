The much-awaited Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning marks the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Makers dropped the new poster of the film and it’s pure gooseflesh, it’s Cruise getting as wild and adventurous as possible.

Paramount Pictures wrote on Instagram- “Here’s the official poster for Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1 starring Tom Cruise. Only in theatres July 2023. Releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Last year in December, Cruise once again jumped out of a plane but that time to deliver another thank you to fans of ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ while hurtling through the troposphere.

“Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two,” Cruise yelled to a camera over the blaring ambient sound of an aircraft whirring, reported ‘Variety’.

“I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theaters, and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.”

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ will feature the return of several other franchise veterans like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.

The official trailer sees Cruise in a number of action-packed sequences, like a nightclub fistfight, a chase atop a moving train and, of course, lots of falling.

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ will be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on July 14, 2023. The sequel, ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’, is currently scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.

