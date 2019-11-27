New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020: Neville Longbottom leads fans to believe

Matthew Lewis, who was seen as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise, tricked his fans and followers with a fake film announcement. The actor sent loyal Potterheads into a frenzy after he wrote the original cast will begin working on a new film next year.

Fans were quick to realise the link in his tweet led to the UK voter registration website. Lewis has been using his social media presence to spread awareness about the general elections set to take place on 12 December.

Here is his tweet

New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020... https://t.co/mAWQPGba0o — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) November 25, 2019

Other celebrities like Hugh Grant, musician Stormzy, Riz Ahmed, Rob Delaney, and rapper MIA have been actively encouraging their UK fans, especially the youth, to register for voting.

Fans have been eagerly hoping for a reunion but Warner Bros is currently concentrating on the making of a third instalment of the Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts. It was recently reported the upcoming film will be set in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamandar, Jude Law, who appeared as Album Dumbledore, and Johnny Depp, as Gellert Grindelwald, will be joined by Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone aka Aurelius Dumbledore, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein. Jessica Williams' character Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks, who made a brief appearance in The Crimes of Grindelwald, will have a larger role to play in the upcoming feature.

In a recent interview, Tom Felton, better recognised as the antagonist Draco Malfoy, was asked whether the original cast would ever reprise their roles. Felton dismissed the possibility, and told Red Carpet News TV, "How much you offering? I’m joking. I don’t think it will be reprised, to be honest with you. I think it was a wonderful eight chapters, and everything that needed to be done was done."

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 11:40:47 IST