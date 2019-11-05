Fantastic Beasts 3: Third instalment in Harry Potter prequel franchise to be set in Brazil; production will begin in spring 2020

The third instalment of JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series will begin shooting in spring of 2020. According to Deadline, the prequel franchise, which kick-started in New York City, US, and then moved on to Paris, France will now be set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamandar, Jude Law, who appeared as Album Dumbledore, and Johnny Depp, as Gellert Grindelwald, will be joined by Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone aka Aurelius Dumbledore, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein.

Deadline adds Jessica Williams' character Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks, who made a brief appearance in The Crimes of Grindelwald, will have a larger role to play in the upcoming feature.

David Yates will return to direct the third spin-off, which will be produced by David Heyman, JK Rowling, Steve Kloves, lionel Wigram, and Tim Lewis. Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh BVerger, and Courtenay Valenti will serve as executive producers.

For Fantastic Beasts 3, Rowling will team up with longtime Harry Potter collaborator Kloves to pen the script. The yet-to-be-titled film was initially scheduled to release in cinemas on 20 November, 2020 but was later pushed to 12 November, 2021.

Besides the location, not much has been revealed by the makers. However, the film could be set in the 1930s. Bustle notes Rowling, who has a habit of leaving cryptic hints about her projects for her fans, had changed her Twitter header to Rio De Janeiro in the '30s in November, 2018.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) was a hit, and earned over $800 million in box office collections, while The Crimes of Grindelwald was not as well received, and raked in $650 million worldwide, writes Variety.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 12:52:12 IST