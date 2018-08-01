New Disenchantment teasers introduce Princess Bean, Luci, Elfo from Netflix's upcoming animated sitcom

Netflix released four teasers introducing us to the main characters as well as the kingdom of Dreamland from its upcoming animated sitcom, Disenchantment. The series comes from Futurama and The Simpsons creator Matt Groening and will follow the misadventures of Princess Bean as she tries to find a sense of purpose in her life.



Bean is an alcoholic rebel princess who breaks away from her royal roots to take charge of her destiny. Her character is anything but stereotypical as she is shown belching loudly in public and knocking people out with headbutts. Bean, who is always accompanied by her sidekicks Elfo and Luci, has been voiced by Abbi Jacobson (of Broad City fame).



Elfo (voiced by Nat Faxon) is an elf who yearns to venture into the outside world from his sheltered life. He's optimistic and innocent, which sometimes does not work in his favour.



If Elfo is sweet, then Luci is just the opposite. "I wanna get rid of all the diseases plaguing mankind and replace them with worse ones," he says. Luci is Bean's little demon friend. He's sadistic and cynical — "a literal devil on her shoulder, "as Eric Andre, who voices this character, described to Nerdist.



We are also introduced to Bean's father, King Zøg, who seems to possess a very questionable sense of hygiene. The teaser also gives a glimpse of his wife and the rest of the "fools of Dreamland" including an aging fairy, a peddler and a friendly executioner.

Disenchantment will be released on Netflix on 17 August.

