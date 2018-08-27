New Avengers 4 theory claims Thor: Ragnarok's Hela could be key to bringing Loki back to life

While most of us are still reeling from the tragic climax of Avengers: Infinity War due to the death of several treasured superheroes, it was Loki's death within the first 10 minutes of the film that left many of us really shocked. It is safe to say Tom Hiddleston's morally ambiguous trickster god grew on us since his debut appearance in Thor and we all ended up warming up to him over the years. So, it made his death all the more heartbreaking.

But considering his trickster ways, many believe him to still be alive and kicking in maybe another avatar. While others, as a new Reddit fan theory proposes, claim Thor: Ragnarok's Hela (played by Cate Blanchett) could be the key to bringing him back to life.

As Express reports, Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Cate Blanchett and a model of Rocket Raccoon were seen filming on set at Durham Cathedral in May 2017. Considering they did not all appear together in Ragnarok, it must mean it was being shot for Avengers 4. The Durham Cathedral was used to shoot Thor's nightmare vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. This led to speculation and as Redditor IanMoone13 posits: "I propose that the reason Thor, Rocket, Valkyrie, and Hela are all there at the church once more is to gain access to the cave that Thor used in AoU with Erik Selvig. To use it in some way to allow Thor to travel to Hel and confront Hela who is trapped or residing down there once more after her defeat in Thor Ragnarok to help him bring their brother Loki back from the dead."

If this, or any of the bajillion other theories, is true, we have to wait until 3 May, 2019 when Avengers 4 hits the theatres.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 14:33 PM