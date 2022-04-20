Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias starrer Never Kiss Your Best Friend will premiere on April 29 on Zee5.

After the grand success of Never Kiss Your Best Friend, the makers are are coming up with the second of the show, which will stream from April 29 on Zee5. The trailer of Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 was recently released and garnered excitement among the web show lovers. In the second season, which looks very vibrant and relevant, Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh are joined by Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias.

Ahead of the release of NKYBF season 2, lead actress Anya Singh spoke about her experience, chemistry with Karan Wahi and other things in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost. Excerpts:

After the grand success of the first season, was there any pressure on your mind, when you were approached for NKYBF season 2?

I wouldn't call it pressure, I think I'll call it responsibility because once you establish characters that are so loved and admired by the audience. The second I am around its not pressure, it's responsibility that how do we take this to the next level or how do we make it even better or what can you add, where you can take these characters from here. So, I think it is more of a responsibility than pressure. Pressure yes, but more responsibility.

Did you took any inspiration or observed anyone for your character?

No, I haven't. We sat and created these characters sitting in a room by readings and it was our then director of the first season Arif (Arif Khan), Nakuul (Nakuul Mehta) and I and in the second season it was Harsh sir, Nakuul and I and this time around of course, we have a much larger family. But no, first time also we just sat and created them ourselve. I never read the book. So, I didn't had any context as to what Tanie should be or would be like but we also spoke to the writer of the book at that point, Sumrit (Sumrit Shahi). So, that also helped a lot.

What are the similarities between Anya and Tanie?

We are both are very unfiltered. We both have no filter when it comes to whatevers in our head, we just say it, which can be very detrimental also but dil se bahod saaf hote hai.

The chemistry between you and Karan looks electric. How you both brought out that organic equation?

I think Karan and I are they look similar as personality. We are very chatty, we are very friendly people. So, when we met in London, we intantly kind of hit it off because we both were just chatting away and everything. And I think because he also comes with so much experience, he made everything very comfortable for me also. So what just we do, we just very organically got along and hit it off and that translates into your work and on screen and everything else. Luckily, I feel.

How was your shooting experience with Jaaved Jaaferi?

It was great fun being around Jaaved sir and the lockdown season, I had actually shot with him virtually. I'd never physically ever been able to meet him. But virtually we have shot together and even then he always has this like puns or one liners, that he cracks and that just make you laugh because his sense of humor is so great. But, I think everyone on the set from Niki ma'am to Jaaved sir, to Sarah, to Karan, to Nakuul, luckily everyone has such a great sense of humour, it was nice being around everyone, sab haste he rehte the.

Despite looking like a complex story, the narrative is simple and straight. Tell us something about that.



We always want, I think my director I give him credit for it. Harsh, from day one said, I don't want to go into a very dramatic or heavy zone. I want to keep this, the flavor of the show is light and about friendship and normal relationships. So I want to keep it in the lighter space. So, even when you watch the series at no point, does it become so heavy that you can't get out of it. Immediately it will be followed by something that's much lighter, an emotion or a scene or something, you know, to lighten up the mood. So, he was very categoric about this part, actually, Harsh.

What are reactions of your family members after watching the trailer of NKYBF season 2?



I'm really hoping my family members are watching. No, I spoke to my mother, actually. She called me I've my friends, my friends actually are the most honest, my mother and my friends and, my friends have genuinely really enjoyed it, which doesn't happen as often, but they, they've really enjoyed the trailer and they're looking forward to watching it. So that's a huge complement for the team. I feel, I mean, for the trailer and also just after the trailer came out, we immediately went into interviews. So the little that we all did get to see was everyone touchwood was very positively excited, kyonki jaise apne kaha tha was their pressure. You're coming back after two and a half years and this is a whole new world that you are introducing the audience to. Very, very different from season one, actually watch season one trailer last night. And I was like, wow, this world is completely different. So there was that nervousness, will they be accepting of this new world, new characters, new equations. And I think people are more than excited to be a part of it.

Are you planning to do south films in the coming days?

I'm honestly open to anything and everything. And also for me, the first time I did the south film, it was very challenging because I didn't know either language and it was a bilingual. So this time, I know what I need to do, if I do a south film, I will go with one language versus two kyoki woh bahot zyada ho jata hai. And also as an artist, it's challenging na ki aapko language he nahi pata hai and you are understanding and performing and all these things. And also, I think south makes some great things. And the songs are just, choreography is out of this world. I have been a fan of Samantha ma'am (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) much before, The Family Man, and all these things happen. I was a fan before also. So, I really enjoy a lot of her work.

Which actor you want to be best friends with?



I wish I could be best friends with Vijay Deverakonda then. He's a very good looking gentleman and a very fine actor also at the same time. Let's let's hope he becomes my best friend one day.

