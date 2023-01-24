Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying immense love from the audience on the internet for her hot avatar in the trailer of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. While it’s just been a day since the release of the trailer, the netizens have gone gaga over the hot and sizzling looks of the actress.

Moreover, the actress is one of the most followed and the most loved celebrity on social media with 77.6 Million followers and having seen Shraddha in a super hot avatar, the excitement to watch her in the film has raised to the next level.

The netizen’s comments further read,

On the work front, apart from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Shraddha will also be seen in ‘Stree 2’.

