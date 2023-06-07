Actor Harman Baweja is currently basking in the humongous success of Scoop, which has garnered unanimous positive reviews across the country. In the Hansal Mehta-directed web show, the actor portrays the character of JCP Harshvardhan Shroff.

An adaptation of journalist Jigna Vora’s biographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, the Netflix series features Karishma Tanna, who plays the character of a crime journalist and later becomes the murder suspect.

While Harman’s layered character has won the hearts of millions, he recently shared his brief encounter with Jigna Vora, who exclaimed ‘I hate you’ after they met. The actor revealed that he didn’t know Jigna before working on the show.

“She came on the set, and on the first day, she said, ‘I hate you.’ I kind of got where she was coming from, and it was sweet of her. I did tell her that I would be taking this as a compliment,” Harman told E Times.

The actor said that Jigna is very happy with the show and added, “She is happy and that means a lot. When you build something inspired by somebody, and that person feels right about it.. that’s a big challenge and also a victory. It actually feels great how the audiences and the reviewers liked the show and the characters.”

The actor said that he has gone through enough in his life and added, “Earlier, everything bothered me. But now having experienced the good and bad, facing rejections, you tend to not be too extreme. There is a balance in life.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.