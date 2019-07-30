You are here:

Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj to return for fourth instalment on 4 August

FP Staff

Jul 30, 2019 14:09:21 IST

The fourth season of the Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is set to start streaming on Netflix from 4 August.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Image from Twitter

The show's Twitter account made the announcement.

Check it out.

According to Variety, the show follows the Indian-American-Muslim comic taking on the modern cultural and political landscape. Patriot Act will continue to feature comedic monologues and interviews with celebrity guests.

Hasan also shared a video with Lilly Singh, who is making her debut as a Late-Night show host with her brand new show on NBC, A Little Late with Lilly Singh.  The former The Daily Show correspondent gave the YouTube star the advice that was once doled out to him by John Stewart. 

This is Minhaj's second Netflix programme after The Homecoming King. Created by Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Patriot Act premiered on 28 October, 2018.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 14:11:24 IST

