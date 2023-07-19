Entertainment

Netflix's Kohrra: Who is Suvinder Vicky? The powerful performer from crime investigative drama on Punjab

Suvinder Vicky's Kohrra also stars Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi and Varun Badola in prominent roles

Netflix's Kohrra: Who is Suvinder Vicky? The powerful performer from crime investigative drama on Punjab

Netflix’s latest investigative crime drama Kohrra has been garnering praises from all around the corners. While Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi and Varun Badola have impressed the fans with their performances, it is Suvinder Vicky, who has stolen the show with his impeccable portrayal of a local cop, Balbir.

 

Apart from netizens, filmmaker Karan Johar also showered words of praises and wrote, “@suvindervicky is and will be the revelation of 2023 across film and streaming … his silences can launch a million scripts !”

 

While the actor has become the talk of the town post-Kohrra’s success, he has been a part of the industry for quite some time now. Last year, he impressed fans with his performance of Sehtab Singh in Randeep Hooda’s Netflix show CAT.

In fact, he was also a part of Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee’s Paatal Lok, where he played the role of Balbir Singh Sekhon in one episode of the show. For the unversed, he portrayed the character of Kukku in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, which was led by Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh.

In Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, which was co-produced by Karan Johar, Vicky played the character of role of Naik Lal Singh. Apart from these biggies, he also featured in acclaimed projects like Chauthi Koot, Zakhmi, Five Weddings, Kali Jotta, Des Hoya Pardes and others.

Born in Sirsa, Haryana, the actor is expected to be part of some of the biggest projects in the industry including films and web shows. Talking about Kohrra, it is directed by Randeep Jha of Trial By Fire fame.

