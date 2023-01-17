There is no denying the fact that the year 2023 is going big in terms of entertainment. While the year began by felicitating several deserving stars and projects with prestigious awards, the months ahead are loaded with some exciting releases. All courtesy to the various OTT platforms, which have been a boon in bridging the gap between different cultures and introducing content from across the globe. With that being said, Netflix has finally unveiled its Korean lineup for 2023. Well, 2023 is nothing less than a treat for all the K-Drama enthusiasts in the world, as according to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is all set with its biggest annual slate of Korean films and series. As per the report, the OTT giant exhibited 34 titles in its 2023 slate announcement, including 11 previously unknown projects. Now, announcing some of them, Netflix took to its official Instagram account and dropped a series of screenshots from its upcoming projects.

Penning down a lengthy note in Korean, Netflix talked about some of its upcoming K-drama releases in the caption.

Beginning with the action-adventure Kill Boksoon, Netflix revealed that the thriller film centres around a mother of a teenager, who is also a renowned professional killer. Sung-Hyun Byun’s directorial exhibits how she struggles to achieve a balance between her personal and work life. Kill Boksoon features Jeon Do-Yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Kim Si-a, Esom, and Koo Kyo-hwan among others.

JUNG_E

Next, the caption talks about Yeon Sang-ho’s directorial JUNG_E, with is all set to premiere on 20 January. Starring Kang Soo-Youn, Kim Hyun-Joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo among others, JUNG_E is an upcoming sci-fi drama based on a post-apocalyptic near-future. The plot revolves around a researcher cloning the brain of a heroic soldier, in a bid to end a civil war.

Unlocked

This February, get ready for a real crime thriller, which is brought by Kim Tae Joon. Featuring Yim Si Wan, Chun Woo Hee, and Kim Hie Won, Unlocked revolves around the life of an ordinary woman who loses her phone, which contains all her personal details. Unlocked presents a ringing sense of spooky reality, especially for viewers, who can’t live without their phones today.

The Match

All set to premiere in the second quarter, Kim Hyung-joo’s The Match is all set to take you on a suspense-filled ride. Starring Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in in the lead, The Match shows the game of Go between a teacher and a student, who are legendary rivals.

Believer 2

Showing a nerve-wracking war between Detective Won-Ho and the disappeared Rak, Believer 2 will premiere in the fourth quarter of this year. Helmed by Baik, and backed by Yong Film Inc., Believer 2 boasts an ensemble cast including Cho Jin-Woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-Joo, Oh Seung-hoon, Kim Dong-young, Lee Joo-young, and others.

Ballerina

Last but not least. Once again in the fourth quarter, the OTT giant is coming with yet another mystery thriller Ballerina. Helmed by Lee Chung-Hyun, the movie depicts the beautiful, but ruthless revenge of a former bodyguard Okju for her best friend Minhee.

