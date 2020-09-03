Netflix to premiere Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on 18 September
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was scheduled for a theatrical release in May, but was put on hold due to the shutdown of cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in title roles, will debut on Netflix on 18 September, the streamer announced Thursday.
Written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film was scheduled for a theatrical release in May, but was put on hold due to the shutdown of cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic since March.
The movie follows Sharma and Pednekar as two cousins who will do whatever it takes to break the invisible shackles that are keeping them from the ideal lives they envision for themselves.
Talking about her character, Sharma said in a statement, "Dolly's life is one we see so often — a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband''s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach."
"While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways. It's her journey of realisation and that to freedom that makes the story a fun yet heartwarming ride," she added.
Pednekar said Kajal aka Kitty is the quintessential small-town girl who comes to the city, expecting all her dreams to magically come true.
"With a head full of dreams and aspirations along with a carefree attitude, Kitty embarks on a new journey with her sister. She discovers herself and evolves as a person, all the while stumbling and tripping along the way, to finally understand what it really takes to make her dreams a reality," the actor said.
Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Dolly Kitty... also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in key roles.
