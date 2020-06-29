Netflix Telugu rom-com Krishna and His Leela irks section of social media who claim film is 'Hinduphobic'

Krishna and His Leela is a romantic comedy which follows a man torn between his past and present girlfriends.

Netflix is facing backlash for its Telugu film Krishna and His Leela, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Shalini Vadnikatti and Seerat Kapoor. The film released on 25 June on the streaming platform.

According to IBTimes, Krishna and His Leela is a romantic comedy which follows a man torn between his past and present girlfriends. The film, directed by Ravikanth Perepu, chronicles his indecisiveness and infidelity.

The protagonist's sexual encounters with multiple women including one named after the revered Hindu mythological figure Radha have irked a section of the audience. News18 states that the film has been branded "Hinduphobic" and an "insult" to the Hindu religion.

Several Twitter users criticised the film and also used the hashtag "Boycott Netflix". Some even urged that "stringent action" should be taken against the streamer.

Here are some tweets about the film

Netflix done it again,

Web Series called "Krishna & His Leela" showing Krishna have sexual affairs wth many women & one of them named as Radha.

The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda Why always insult our Gods?

Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic pic.twitter.com/HaxaASmU6h — Sangacious (@sangacious) June 28, 2020

#BoycottNetflix@NetflixIndia is always targeting our religion it's enough. Stright action should be taken against this 😠😠 pic.twitter.com/Duwv3MP8cH — Wørrîòr (@Lakshyarajputo1) June 29, 2020

We all should #BoycottNetflix as @netflix & @NetflixIndia are indulging is promoting Hinduphobic content via web series like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Delhi Crime etc. Its recent web series #KrishnaAndHisLeela has tried to insult highly revered Hindu Gods - Shrikrishna & Radha pic.twitter.com/1B3ZJfZA2f — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) June 29, 2020

Through Netflix, a well-planned conspiracy has been hatched to create hatred, contempt for the entire world including India about Indian culture and Hindus by showing violent Hinduism and obscene Indian culture.#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/FHvROT3cAU — Aparna Jagtap (@AparnaJagtap5) June 29, 2020

#BoycottNetflix

Now every field doing Hinduphobia! Bollywood through web series, films!

Tv serial also showing!

Now through books!

When hindus will unite & fight against this? ! pic.twitter.com/Q3AAS17gsS — TARANATH POOJARY (@taranathpoojary) June 29, 2020

This is not the first time a film or a TV show has faced criticism for its content, followed by legal action. Recently, Anushka Sharma-produced show Paatal Lok was served a notice from the Punjab and Haryana High Court for allegedly defaming the Sikh community.

Indra Hang Subba, MP from Sikkim too wrote to I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding a sexist slur used by one of the characters on the show. The complaint stated that more than 10.5 million people in India speak Nepali and have been deeply hurt by the incident.

In 2019, Netflix was accused of "defaming Hindus and India" through series like Sacred Games, Leila, and Ghoul, along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to "paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally."