Netflix Telugu rom-com Krishna and His Leela irks section of social media who claim film is 'Hinduphobic'

Krishna and His Leela is a romantic comedy which follows a man torn between his past and present girlfriends.

FP Trending June 29, 2020 15:30:15 IST
Netflix is facing backlash for its Telugu film Krishna and His Leela, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Shalini Vadnikatti and Seerat Kapoor. The film released on 25 June on the streaming platform.

According to IBTimes, Krishna and His Leela is a romantic comedy which follows a man torn between his past and present girlfriends. The film, directed by Ravikanth Perepu, chronicles his indecisiveness and infidelity.

A still from Krishna and his Leela. Image from YouTube

The protagonist's sexual encounters with multiple women including one named after the revered Hindu mythological figure Radha have irked a section of the audience. News18 states that the film has been branded "Hinduphobic" and an "insult" to the Hindu religion.

Several Twitter users criticised the film and also used the hashtag "Boycott Netflix". Some even urged that "stringent action" should be taken against the streamer.

Here are some tweets about the film

This is not the first time a film or a TV show has faced criticism for its content, followed by legal action. Recently, Anushka Sharma-produced show Paatal Lok was served a notice from the Punjab and Haryana High Court for allegedly defaming the Sikh community. 

Indra Hang Subba, MP from Sikkim too wrote to I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding a sexist slur used by one of the characters on the show. The complaint stated that more than 10.5 million people in India speak Nepali and have been deeply hurt by the incident.

In 2019, Netflix was accused of "defaming Hindus and India" through series like Sacred GamesLeila, and Ghoul, along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to "paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally."

Updated Date: June 29, 2020 15:30:15 IST

