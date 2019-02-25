Netflix spent estimated $30 mn on Oscars marketing campaign for Alfonso Cuaron's Roma

Netflix spent an estimated $30 million on the Oscars marketing campaign for Roma, double of what it took to make the film. Written and directed by Alfonso Cuaron, the film follows Cleo (played by Yalitza Aparicio), a live-in housekeeper for a middle-class Mexican household in the 1970s.

According to Daily Mail, the streaming giant paid for one of the most expensive Oscars marketing campaigns, with the film's billboards placed in Los Angeles. The report further adds that Netflix bought a marketing firm behind the Best Picture campaigns of films like Shakespeare in Love, The King's Speech, Spotlight and Moonlight.

The expense incurred by the company has even exceeded the amount Columbia Pictures, a traditional Hollywood studio had spent for the promotion of the Social Network in 2011, writes Telegraph.

This includes promotional parties: a cocktail party hosted by Angelina Jolie and a special screening at Chateau Marmont hotel hosted by Charlize Theron. A fortune has been spent in gifting industry figures coffee table books about the film worth $175, chocolates with notes from Aparicio as well as television advertisements, mentions Telegraph.

Roma had received ten nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Aparicio but ended up bagging awards for Best Director, Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 15:48:36 IST