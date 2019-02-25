Oscars 2019: Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio's mother says daughter's nomination is 'an unforgettable dream'

Yalitza Aparicio, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Alfonso Cuaron's Netflix film Roma, arrived at the 2019 Oscars with her mother. She was in the running for the award along with Lady Gaga, Olivia Colman, Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy. She is the second Mexican actress and the first indigenous woman to land this nomination, writes LA Times.

ET Canada spoke to Aparicio's mother on the red carpet who said she was "very happy" and described the awards night as an "unforgettable dream".

Aparicio plays Cleo, a live-in housekeeper for a middle-class Mexican household in the 1970s. The character has been inspired by Cuaron's childhood nanny Liboria "Libo" Rodriguez, but the actress had previously told ET Canada that the role has been inspired by her mother, who is also a domestic worker by profession.

The actress, originally a school teacher with a degree in education, bagged the role after her sister insisted she attend the casting call. Speaking about her nomination, she said, "I realise that being a teacher and being an actress can be quite similar. We can teach the world through the presentation of this film."

Aparicio wore a pale green Rodarte gown along with Brian Atwood shoes and delicate diamond jewellery for her awards show appearance.

