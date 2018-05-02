Barack Obama, Michelle ink deal with Netflix to produce content on healthcare, immigration, climate change

Streaming giant Netflix has entered into an agreement with the former USA President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, as reported by Deadline.

Barack, who left the White House at 55, has been engaged in a diverse public life, talking tours and other civic engagements around the world, and has a strong social media engagement. His wife Michelle shares a similar public persona, and the popular duo would be adding to their body of work an association with Netflix.

While the format and the content of the shows have not been decided, they are not intended to counter or respond to Conservative narratives or USA President Donald Trump but instead are going to be focused as inspirational stories and conversations on healthcare, immigration and climate change. Michelle’s program is expected to be exclusive content centered on her fields of activism such as nutrition and documentaries or fiction content that aligns with her core beliefs, as reported by The New York Times.

“President and Mrs Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire. Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories,” said Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama, as reported by The New York Times.

Obama had been known to express interest in pursuing digital media ventures during the last days of his presidency. "He is very interested in how people consume information and the changing trends,” said the White House communications director at the time, as reported by CNN.

