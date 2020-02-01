Netflix show The Crown will end with fifth season; Imelda Staunton to play Queen Elizabeth II in final instalment

The Crown, Netflix’s hit drama series about the British royal family, will end earlier than expected and has revealed its next and last queen.

Show creator and showrunner Peter Morgan had said he expected to create six seasons, but now thinks five is the “perfect time and place to stop.”

Imelda Staunton has been tapped to be the last actress to play Queen Elizabeth II. She will take the crown in the fifth season from Olivia Colman, who, in turn, succeeded Claire Foy. “Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor,” Morgan said in a statement Friday.

The show's official handle released the news, along with a personal statement from Imelda, extending her thanks to the Netflix drama's crew for choosing her to portray the monarch.

Staunton is an Olivier Award-winner whose films include Vera Drake, Nanny McPhee, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. She played Lady Maud Bagshaw in the Downton Abbey movie.

The Crown has won a Golden Globe for best TV drama and both Foy and Colman have won best actress Globes in the royal role. Season three arrived on Netflix in November.

Josh O’Connor had revealed that the third season introduces Charles while he is still a student. Speaking to Radio Times, he said, “We start off with Charles at Cambridge University, that’s where we bring him into the series. He added, “This is where we scale a significant part of his life which I feel so honoured and excited to tell the story. And tell a very different side of the story that we may not have seen or have known about.”

While Josh plays a young Charles, the third season introduced Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, daughter of the queen.

Netflix had also recently confirmed that they had found their Princess Diana for season 4 in Emma Corrin, while British actor Gillian Anderson was set to essay the role of former prime minister of the UK, Margaret Thatcher.

