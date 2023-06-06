With the humongous success of Indian Matchmaking, Sima Taparia, who is fondly called Sima Aunty, became a household name across the country. While some showered praises on the show, some called it an outdated concept of finding the right match through an arranged match. However, it was on the binge list of many people including superstar Deepika Padukone.

In a recent interview, the influential personality shared what qualities a good matchmaker should have in a beautiful way. “Since childhood, I’ve had the ability to talk to people, understand them and connect with them. Twenty-four years ago, I helped my sister Priti get a match, who is now happily married in Boston. So, I thought, why not help larger communities do the same and listen to what their criteria of a good match is. In 2005, I began matchmaking. When the documentary film A Suitable Girl came out in 2017, and it won an award in Tribeca, I began to think and eventually pitched an idea to Netflix. I am a traditional Indian housewife with traditional values, which is what I showcased on the show. I never dreamt that it would be so popular,” said Sima to Khaleej Times.

She shared her experience in dealing with Gen Z clients and quoted, “Today’s generation has a lot of expectations. What I usually tell them is lower your expectations. Why? Because you want everything — brain, beauty, wealth, education, etc. Realistically speaking, you’re likely to get only 60 or 70 per cent of those qualities in a person. Even if you get that much, you should ideally proceed because no one gets a 100 per cent match. It’s only when a couple begins to stay together and understand each other better can they achieve 100 per cent compatibility.”

She added, “Today’s youth is independent, smart, focused — they should know the value of giving, caring, sharing and loving. It’s when you understand the importance of these four values that you achieve harmony in life. Most importantly, you’ve got to adjust. It’s an important part of life. When we are headed to an airport and are told that the flight is delayed, we have no choice but to while away our time till then. At that point, if you keep insisting, “No, I need to take a flight right now”, that will be pointless, no? So, what do you eventually end up doing? You adjust.

We make adjustments in every aspect of our lives, so why not do that in our personal lives too? Today’s youth also has very little patience as compared to our generation. It’s important to be patient and give space to your partner. Appreciate each other’s strengths and drop your ego.”

