Netflix series Insatiable renewed for second season despite viewer backlash, harsh reviews

The controversial Netflix original series Insatiable has officially been renewed for a second season despite accusations of fat-shaming and universally negative reviews about the show.

The show's cast confirmed the announcement, made by a Deadline report, in an Instagram video.

The Netflix series, billed as a dark revenge comedy, is about an obese high schooler, named Patty (the Fatty), who is mocked and bullied incessantly until she has an accident that requires her jaw be wired shut — which causes her to shed significant weight. Having gained popularity with her new svelte figure, she vows to seek revenge on all those who attacked her, notably by participating in beauty contests.

Though Insatiable was touted by the streaming service as a dark comedy meant to spark debate on society's ills, critics have slammed it as fat-shaming, homophobic and denigrating to transgender people.

An online petition ahead of its release had called for the show to be canceled, claiming it appeared to promote the narrative that women had to be thin in order to be successful and happy, and that the show would encourage eating disorders.

Created by Lauren Gussis, Insatiable stars Debby Ryan, Dallas Roberts, Alyssa Milano and Christopher Gorham.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 16:39 PM