Netflix's upcoming show Insatiable starring Debby Ryan, faces flak for plot that fat shames high school kid

Netflix has released the trailer for its new sitcom Insatiable and it has received backlash across social media for its apparent "fat-shaming" plot, according to a BBC report.

Insatiable stars Debby Ryan as Patty, a high school teen who is inevitably bullied for being a fat kid. Ryan is seen wearing a fat suit for the role, while her classmates are seen calling her "fatty Patty" and making jokes about her heftiness in the trailer, the BBC report added.

The series revolves around Patty's weight issue such that the protagonist spends her summer with her jaw wired shut after being punched in the face during a fight. She loses weight and returns to school with a dramatic physical change that shocks her classmates and becomes a point of discussion. Patty then sets out to prove every one of those people wrong who underestimated her when she was larger. Along the way, she is helped by disgraced lawyer turned pageant coach Bob Armstrong (played by Dallas Roberts), BBC wrote.

Viewers have criticised the manner in which the weight issue has been tackled in the trailer. Some of them took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

I’m SO PLEASED @NetflixUK has created yet another show about how going from fat > thin makes you ‘insatiable’ - because before that she was v undesirable so THANK GOD she had an accident + got thin. So great. Especially as the show is aimed at teenagers. Great job Netflix! https://t.co/3L79mOHcL6 — Chloe Elliott (@ChloeInCurve) July 19, 2018

Not very into the premise of Fatty Patty... a teenager stops eating and loses weight and then when “conventionally attractive” takes revenge on her schoolmates? This is still telling kids to lose weight to “win.” The fat shaming is inherent and pretty upsetting. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) July 20, 2018

There are so many stupid and awful things in that Insatiable trailer but also: if you lose that much weight in a couple months from having your jaw wired shut you don’t like, get a six pack? That’s not how weight works — Kate 💖 Leth (@kateleth) July 20, 2018

However, others pointed out that since the show has not aired yet, it is too soon to pass judgement.

can we at least watch insatiable and give it a chance before bashing it? idk it seems like the show has good intentions based on what I’ve read. — ghoulia (@baked_spice) July 20, 2018

This story’s full of some crazy shit. @debbyryan is Insatiable. August 10. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/MrsWMrKyYf — insatiable (@insatiable_) July 19, 2018

Alyssa Milano, who is known for playing Pheobe Halliwell in Charmed, features in Insatiable as Bob's social-climbing wife. She has also taken to Twitter to defend the show.

We are not shaming Patty. We are addressing (through comedy) the damage that occurs from fat shaming. I hope that clears it up. Also, this article does a good job of explaining it more: https://t.co/WoR8R7TjqR #Insatiable https://t.co/GFkDdsn1uh — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 19, 2018

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on 10 August.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 18:25 PM