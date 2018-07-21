You are here:

Netflix's upcoming show Insatiable starring Debby Ryan, faces flak for plot that fat shames high school kid

FP Staff

Jul,21 2018 18:25:28 IST

Netflix has released the trailer for its new sitcom Insatiable and it has received backlash across social media for its apparent "fat-shaming" plot, according to a BBC report.

The trailer of Netflix's show Insatiable has garnered criticism for fat shaming from social media. Twitter@insatiable

Insatiable stars Debby Ryan as Patty, a high school teen who is inevitably bullied for being a fat kid. Ryan is seen wearing a fat suit for the role, while her classmates are seen calling her "fatty Patty" and making jokes about her heftiness in the trailer, the BBC report added.

The series revolves around Patty's weight issue such that the protagonist spends her summer with her jaw wired shut after being punched in the face during a fight. She loses weight and returns to school with a dramatic physical change that shocks her classmates and becomes a point of discussion. Patty then sets out to prove every one of those people wrong who underestimated her when she was larger. Along the way, she is helped by disgraced lawyer turned pageant coach Bob Armstrong (played by Dallas Roberts), BBC wrote.

Viewers have criticised the manner in which the weight issue has been tackled in the trailer. Some of them took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

However, others pointed out that since the show has not aired yet, it is too soon to pass judgement.

Alyssa Milano, who is known for playing Pheobe Halliwell in Charmed, features in Insatiable as Bob's social-climbing wife. She has also taken to Twitter to defend the show.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on 10 August.

