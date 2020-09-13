Entertainment

Venice Film Festival 2020: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf's drama Pieces of a Woman acquired by Netflix

Pieces of a Woman is about Martha and Sean Carson, a Boston couple whose lives are irrevocably disrupted when their home birth goes horribly wrong and their midwife (Molly Parker) is brought up on charges of criminal negligence

FP Staff September 13, 2020 13:51:59 IST
Netflix has bagged the worldwide rights for Hungarian filmmaker Kornel Mundruczo's Pieces of a Woman.

The deal with the streamer came just hours after the film''s lead star Vanessa Kirby picked up the best actress trophy at the Venice Film Festival, reported Deadline.

The movie marks the English-language debut for Mundruczo, who is best known for directing White God, the winner of Prize Un Certain Regard at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

"As a European filmmaker, I couldn’t be more excited and appreciative of finding my home for this film with Netflix. Their taste in independent cinema feels like the United Artists of the 1970s. The true champions of filmmakers and original voices for today," the filmmaker said.

Pieces of a Woman is about Martha (Kirby) and Sean Carson (Shia LaBeouf), a Boston couple whose lives are irrevocably disrupted when their home birth goes horribly wrong and their midwife (Molly Parker) is brought up on charges of criminal negligence.

The film also features Ellen Burstyn as Martha's domineering mother.

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the movie.

The film hails from BRON Studios and Little Lamb in association with Creative Wealth Media and Proton Cinema. Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson and Aaron Ryder have produced the project.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

