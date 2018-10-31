You are here:

Netflix renews animated comedy show BoJack Horseman for season 6 after positive response

Oct,31 2018 10:54:34 IST

Los Angeles: Netflix's animated comedy show BoJack Horseman has been renewed for the sixth season.

A still from the trailer of Bojack Horseman season 5. YouTube screengrab

The renewal was announced on Tuesday, 30 October, via its official Twitter account, reports variety.com.

The move comes four months after Comedy Central cut a deal with Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury and producer the Tornante Company for rerun rights to the animated series, a rarity for a Netflix original.

Tornante was one of the first producers to work with Netflix. When the series was first sold in 2014, the streaming service had yet to adopt its current strategy of acquiring all worldwide distribution rights to its original series.

Season five of BoJack Horseman premiered on 15 September. Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, it features the voice of Will Arnett as the titular former 1990s sitcom star who is also a horse.

