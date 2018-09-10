BoJack Horseman, Maniac, The Deuce, American Vandal: New and returning shows to stream this September

With so many great shows vying for your attention in the streaming libraries of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar, it's getting harder and more intimidating to pick one worth your time. And so, we sorted through their catalogues so that you don't have to. Our biweekly column, "Now Streaming" should help in 'streamlining' and simplifying your binge-watching experience.

BoJack Horseman

Bojack Horseman, the adult animated comedy-drama about a half-man/half-horse former sitcom star, continues to grow its fanbase with each season. Once a legendary '90s sitcom star, BoJack has since turned into a depressed has-been with a drinking problem. With Will Arnett voicing BoJack, the self-loathing, self-destructive and cynical character has provided us with some of the most emotionally gut-wrenching and hilarious moments in recent years.

The new season will find the titular character star in a new television series, Philbert. The recently unveiled trailer finds him trying to get better but he just doesn't seem to know how, as Diane, voiced by Alison Brie, keeps reiterating.

BoJack Horseman Season 5 premieres on 14 September on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here.

The Deuce

Hailing from The Wire creator David Simon and George Pelenacos, The Deuce follows the legalisation and ensuing rise of the porn industry in New York beginning in the 1970s. Themes explored include the rise of HIV, the violence of the drug epidemic and the resulting real estate booms and busts that coincided with the change.

Season 2 of HBO's critically acclaimed TV series jumps five years after the events of the inaugural season as the sexual revolution continues. Maggie Gyllenhaal returns as Eileen "Candy" Merrell, the defiantly entrepreneurial hooker-turned director who finds success behind the camera.. As obscenity laws begin to fall away and disco and punk in full swing, pimps, prostitutes, drug dealers, mobsters and dirty cops all look to cash in on the porn boom. James Franco returns to play the role of twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino, who become the forefront for the New York mob operating out of Times Square.

The Deuce Season 2 is currently streaming on Hotstar.

Watch the trailer here.

American Vandal

After a breakout freshman season, American Vandal is set to return with an explosive new case, a (mostly) new cast and solid new conspiracy theories. Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning true-crime satire follows documentarians Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund they bring their investigative skills to an elite Catholic school to bring down a poop-obsessed prankster. From co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, and showrunner Dan Lagana, American Vandal's addictive second season will have everyone speculating: Who is the Turd Burglar?

American Vandal Season 2 stars Tyler Alvarez (Peter), Griffin Gluck (Sam), Travis Tope (Kevin), Taylor Dearden (Chloe), Melvin Gregg (DeMarcus) and DeRon Horton (Lou). The series is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die and 3Arts. Executive producers include Tony Yacenda, Daniel Perrault and Dan Lagana, Joe Farrell for Funny Or Die, and Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts.

American Vandal Season 2 premieres on 14 September on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here.

Maniac

Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, who previously starred opposite each other in the 2007 teen comedy Superbad, are back together for a new TV series, a black comedy titled Maniac, that tackles sensitive issues of mental illness and the pharmaceutical industry. The Netflix series follows two participants of a murky late-stage pharmaceutical drug trial. Hill plays a man diagnosed with schizophrenia, while Stone plays a woman fixated on broken relationships. Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), plays a doctor who claims that his new pills can heal any mental issues.

Both sign up to test a mysterious pill believed to cure anything about the mind, but things do not go as planned.

Sally Field, Sonoya Mizuno, Gabriel Byrne, Jemima Kirke, and Julie Garner also feature in the series.

As well as a high-profile cast, each of the show’s ten episodes is directed by Cary Fukunaga of True Detective fame; writer Patrick Somerville of The Leftovers adapted Maniac from the 2015 Norwegian show of the same name.

Maniac premieres on 21 September on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here.

Atypical

Written, created and executive produced by Robia Rashid, Atypical is a coming-of-age story from the point of view of Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum searching for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the central theme: what does it really mean to be normal?

Jason Leigh and Michael Rapaport play Gilchrists parents, while Brigette Lundy-Paine plays his sister. Amy Okuda, Nik Dodani and Jenna Boyd round out the cast.

Atypical Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here.

