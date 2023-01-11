Released in November last year, Jenna Ortega’s coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror Wednesday turned out to be Netflix’s most popular release of 2022. After becoming the most-viewed series on the OTT giant, Jena received much praise from every corner of the world. It won’t be wrong to say that Wednesday Adams’ role seemed tailor-made for Jenna, who received many accolades for her performance. Moreover, the internet is flooded with millions of users recreating Jenna’s dance number from the show. Now, have you ever thought about what an Indian version of Wednesday Adams looks like? We all are very much familiar with Wednesday’s gothic look which includes dark clothing, pigtails, smokey eyes, and plum lips. But can you imagine the same in the Indian version? Well, don’t stress your mind in imagining as Netflix has recently released a poster of Wednesday in an Indian Avatar.

Taking to its official Instagram account, Netflix shared a portrait of Wednesday in the desi version. Netflix revealed that they have named this Indian version, “Rajkumari Budhwaar.” The poster shows the painting of Jenna, who instead of a black western dress, is sporting an Indian ensemble that is a lehenga. Decked in a black lehenga with a matching turtle neck full sleeves blouse and dupatta, Jenna can be seen sitting on a lavish couch. While she is sporting her original pigtails with fringes, she can be seen wearing a bindi on her forehead and a red rose tucked in her hair. The amusing poster also features Thing Adams, next to Jenna. The OTT giant in its caption revealed that the artwork was made by an illustrator Arjun Kutty, in collaboration with Netflix. While sharing the poster, Netflix wrote in the caption, “Meet Rajkumari Budhwaar. This Wednesday artwork by Arjun Kutty has made our entire day,” and ended with a red heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Since being uploaded several fans and viewers of the series have reacted to the same. And honestly, they have all sorts of opinions. Channelling their inner imagination, several believed it to be the “Gangubai Dark Version”, while many claimed it looked like the cartoon character Indumati from Chhota Bheem. One user commented, “She is giving dark Indumati (from Chhota Bheem) vibes”. Another commented, “Wednesdaybai Kathiawadi”. A few wondered, “When Wednesday visit India?” A user hilariously wrote, “Gothic dance just turned into ‘Dolare Dolare’”.

